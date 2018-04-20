Man who killed brother-in-law gets life term for another murder

He killed his brother-in-law almost 20 years back, but the charges were dropped because he was deemed to be of unsound mind and was sent to the Institute of Mental Health instead.

But he took another life and will now spend his life in prison for murder.

Yaacob Mohamed Yatim, 58, pleaded guilty yesterday to stabbing and causing the death of Mr Abdul Rashid Mohd Nenggal, an acquaintance.

A court heard that Yaacob had been charged with murdering his brother-in-law after a domestic dispute in 1999.

But he was found to be suffering from epilepsy and of unsound mind.

The charge was withdrawn, and he was sent to IMH from 2000 to 2007. Then, on the evening of May 3, 2015, Yaacob took another life.

He ran into Mr Rashid, 48, at a coffee shop in Geylang. They had fallen out with each other in the past.

They got into a dispute at the coffee shop and Mr Rashid punched Yaacob.

Mr Rashid was pulled away by the coffee shop's owner.

Yaacob then went to a nearby supermarket to buy a knife with a 13cm-long blade. Soon after, he returned to the coffee shop and stabbed Mr Rashid in the back.

Mr Rashid tried to flee but Yaacob chased him down to a slip road leading from Sims Avenue to Guillemard Road, where Mr Rashid tripped and fell backwards. Yaacob kicked him in the face once and left.

When the coffee shop owner rushed out, he saw Mr Rashid lying on the road and Yaacob holding the knife.

In a possible reference to Mr Rashid, Yaacob said in Malay: "Now he knows who I am."

Mr Rashid was pronounced dead at the hospital.