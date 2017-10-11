Man who killed ex-air stewardess pleads guilty to culpable homicide

A 28-year-old man originally charged with murdering a 23-year-old former air stewardess nearly two years ago indicated yesterday that he will plead guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

"I plead guilty. Sorry for everything," Neo Chun Zheng told the High Court, on what was originally scheduled to be the first day of a seven-day murder trial. The case has been adjourned to next Tuesday for his plea to be taken.

Neo is accused of killing Ms Soh Yuan Lin outside his 11th-storey flat in Boon Lay Drive on the evening of Nov 26, 2015.

Neo, who is represented by lawyer R. Thrumurgan, originally faced the death penalty or life imprisonment for murder without intention to cause death.

Yesterday, the High Court heard that the defence made representations to the prosecution last Wednesday, following which the prosecution made an offer to reduce the charge on condition of Neo's guilty plea.

He now faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment with caning, or up to 20 years' jail with caning or a fine, for intentional culpable homicide.