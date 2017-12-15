Man who molested woman on bus jailed 3 weeks

An engineer who molested a part-time tutor on a bus was jailed for three weeks yesterday.

Prabu Natarajan, 33, an Indian national, admitted to rubbing his thigh against the 23-year-old several times along Choa Chu Kang Loop on Nov 21 last year.

He was fined $2,500 for house trespass committed five years ago, on July 4, 2012, at Choa Chu Kang Street 52.

He inserted his hand into the Housing Board flat through an open sliding window with intent to annoy a then 23-year-old who was sleeping. When she woke up, he fled.

The court heard that Prabu and the part-time tutor boarded the same bus at 5.45pm on Nov 21 last year.

He molested her when he was seated to her right.

They alighted at the same bus stop as he lived in the estate.

He followed her into the lift at Block 290 Chua Chu Kang Avenue 3 and rubbed her arm.

This charge, together with a public nuisance charge on July 4, 2012, was considered during his sentencing.

Prabu, represented by Mr Jeremy Pereira, could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for molestation. - ELENA CHONG