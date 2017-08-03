Man who robbed Western Union branch in Ubi still at large

Police officers at the scene on Tuesday. The money transfer branch re-opened for business yesterday.

The man who robbed a Western Union money transfer branch and made off with more than $2,000 in cash on Tuesday was still at large at press time yesterday.

The affected branch, at Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1, reopened yesterday at around 12.30pm after getting police approval to resume business.

With the knife-wielding robber still on the run, some in the area are spooked.

An employee of Tai Chong Kok bakery, two units away, said she was afraid to be alone.

Declining to be named, she said: "So scary, what if he comes here, puts the knife to my face and asks for money also?

"The security here seems the same also, no increase."

The incident was the second armed robbery in two days.

Yesterday, Singaporean Visvanathan Vadivelu, 48, was charged with committing armed robbery at a Shell petrol station on Monday.

He was allegedly armed with a kitchen knife and stole $1,193 from the petrol kiosk at 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road at around 12.50pm.