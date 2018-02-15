Man who stabbed student nurse found guilty of attempted murder

A man who stabbed a student nurse at the void deck of her block after she spurned his advances was yesterday found guilty of attempted murder by the High Court.

During his trial, the Indian national, 34, whose name has been redacted from court documents to protect the victim's identity, denied he had any intention to kill her.

He claimed he had taken a knife with him to meet her as he intended to commit suicide in front of her, but could not recall what had happened when he stabbed her.

In their closing arguments, his lawyers cited "Indian villagers' thinking" that "committing suicide in front of a person who has made one's life not worth living is a form of a punishment to that person".

Justice Woo Bih Li said he did not give weight to this "curious line of argument".

The judge found the accused had intended to kill the victim, who was 20 at the time, pointing to her testimony, the accused's statements to the police, and the way he had "repeatedly, relentlessly, and forcefully" attacked her.

He will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life imprisonment or up to 20 years' jail, and possible caning or a fine.

He got to know the student nurse in February 2013, while she was attached to the hospital where he worked as a healthcare assistant.

He wooed her even though she had a boyfriend. She initially played along but later apologised, telling him "it was a joke all along". He refused to accept the rejection and even turned up outside her flat to ask for her hand in marriage.

On Dec 19, 2013, he again went to her home to propose marriage. He behaved aggressively on being rebuffed but left after the police were called. He went home, hid a knife in his sock and returned, sleeping at the void deck to wait for her. - THE STRAITS TIMES