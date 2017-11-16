Manhunt Singapore 2017 winner happy for Government support for healthy lifestyle

After winning Manhunt Singapore 2017, Damien Koh has now set his sights on greater involvement in the arts and media industries.

Koh, who is represented by Beam Artistes, will be making a public and social impact when he takes part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, his first Big Walk.

He said: "I love doing charity work and helping out as best as I can, when I can for any worthy cause. There are so many things that are bigger than us, so I find that the little ways I am able to help are very important."

Koh said: "The Big Walk is an important activity. Many people are bogged down by work and an unhealthy work-life balance, so a fun bonding activity like this is a great way to motivate people to start living a more active lifestyle.

"It is great to see your community and neighbours engage in exercise, regardless of how simple it is in nature. It is also a great start and a good way to set a healthy mindset."

Koh was glad that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong focused on health during his National Day Rally speech this year.

National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you have until Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm) to do so ADDRESS 2ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01, Singapore 368024 NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng

He said: "As PM Lee highlighted during that speech this year, health problems are increasing as a result of our sedentary lifestyles. A critical component is exercise and an active lifestyle is very important for keeping our blood sugar levels down.

"It is important to instil our population with the awareness of the dangers of not exercising and encourage more activity through events like the Big Walk. Government support for nationwide health initiatives and exercise is very important and having our prime minister sanction events such as the Big Walk highlights the importance of such movements."