Manpower Minister: Rules for hiring foreigners to be tightened

It is essential to make sure that a balance is achieved between ensuring jobs for locals and strengthening the industry by introducing foreign expertise.

Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say said it is important to tighten the rules for hiring foreigners to "calibrate the growth of Employment Pass (EP) holders and enhance their overall quality at the same time".

EMPLOYMENT PASSES

More companies will have to advertise their jobs for at least 14 days on the national Jobs Bank before they can apply for an EP for a foreigner to take the role.

Companies with at least 10 employees and advertising for jobs with a monthly salary up to $15,000 will be covered under this rule.

Mr Lim said: "The tightening of EP criteria should not be an issue for most foreign professionals with skills that are in great demand globally and in short supply locally."

S PASS HOLDERS

Employers of mid-level skilled foreigners will see the minimum qualifying salary of their workers go up by $200 to $2,400. The raise will be done in two steps - $100 from January 2019 and another $100 from January 2020.

The maximum period of employment for work permit holders will go up by four years.

To give employers more pathways to improve the quality of foreign workers, those who are more experienced with higher pay can also be upgraded from R2 to R1.

TRANSFER OF SKILLS

Companies will now be able to tap on funds to get foreign specialists who can help train local workers and strengthen the industries in Singapore.

The Capability Transfer Programme can be used to fund the salary of local and foreign trainers and locals who are sent overseas to gain expertise, as well as cost of living allowance and airfare, among others. Total funding for each project is capped at $300,000. - CHEOW SUE-ANN