Man’s body found in Geylang River

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Geylang River yesterday morning.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers retrieved the body from the river behind the Waterbank at Dakota condominium around 7.45am.

An SCDF spokesman said they sent a Red Rhino, a fire engine and an ambulance, and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Madam Veronica Er, 70, a resident of Dakota Crescent, said a jogger saw the body around 7.30am and informed the police.

"When I got here at 8am, there were a lot of police around," she said. "I am not sure what happened, but the canal is deep, and people like to sit on the railing and fish here."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the body around 7.40am and have classified it as a case of unnatural death.

The New Paper understands no identification was found on the body, which appeared to be that of a man in his late 30s.

The body, in a bright orange shirt, was taken away at 10.45am in a police vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.