Man’s ex-girlfriend ‘stabs’ him in Ang Mo Kio lift

A woman is believed to have hurt her ex-boyfriend in a stabbing case at Ang Mo Kio, reports said.

Police said that a case of voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means was made on Saturday.

The incident at Block 203, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, was reported at about 3.45pm, police said.

The victim was on his way to a unit on the third floor when he saw his former girlfriend there, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Residents there told the Chinese evening daily they heard the couple having a heated argument.

The man told Shin Min that he and his ex-girlfriend broke up a few days ago. He was going to a friend’s house to return a mobile phone and did not expect her to turn up at Ang Mo Kio.

They both got into the lift where she requested to remain friends but he refused. Then she stabbed him with a fruit knife about 4cm to 5cm long, he said.

He tried to avoid her attack but was hurt on his left arm and back.

She escaped once the lift door opened and a friend came to his aid. The victim drove himself to the hospital in the company of his friend.

Shin Min reported that his ex-girlfriend was three months pregnant but he said he was unaware.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

