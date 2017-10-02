Many motorists still relying on coupons despite launch of parking app

While the new Parking.sg app is easy and convenient, some motorists say they will stick to their paper parking coupons for now.

Starting yesterday, motorists can use the app to park at public car parks without electronic gantries.

Of the 10 motorists The Straits Times approached, one said he has downloaded the app, two did it on the spot, while seven said they will take a wait-and see-approach.

Some prefer to finish their coupons first, while others - mostly the elderly - said they would use the app only when coupons are phased out altogether. Government agencies have not said when this will happen.

Mr Eugene Tay, 27, director of a trading firm, said it was easy to navigate the app. Motorists only need to key in payment and vehicle details once.

But he said his elderly parents who drive do not own smartphones and will still have to rely on coupons.

The new Parking.sg app, developed by government agency GovTech, can be used at some 1,100 car parks, including those managed by the Housing Board, the Urban and Redevelopment Authority and the JTC Corporation.

Between 1,000 and 5,000 Android phone users have downloaded the app from the Google Play store.

The Apple store does not publicly track the number of downloads.

The app, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at this year's National Day Rally as part of Singapore's Smart Nation drive, will eventually see the parking coupon phased out.

With the app, drivers also need not worry about tearinfg out the wrong tabs in the coupon or rushing back to the car when the time period runs out, said 39-year-old insurance agent Sasi Kumar.

The app will alert motorists when their parking sessions are about to expire and give them the choice to extend their sessions remotely.