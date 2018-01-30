Margaret Teo is new SMRT chief spokesman

Ms Margaret Teo, the current head of corporate marketing and communications at SMRT, will take over Mr Patrick Nathan's chief spokesman role at transport operator SMRT Corp from next month.

Mr Nathan's resignation was announced to SMRT staff yesterday, slightly more than a week after The Straits Times reported the development. He will leave the company in March.

Mr Nathan, 56, joined SMRT in 2011 as director of security and emergency planning and took on the role of vice-president of corporate communications in 2013.

In an internal mail, the company said he was leaving to "pursue other interests".

RENEWAL

In a statement to staff, Mr Nathan said: "I joined the company at a time of great change and was part of this incredible journey that saw significant upgrade and renewal programmes being undertaken to lift rail reliability. I am extremely proud to be part of a public transport company that provides a front-line, daily and essential service to Singaporeans."

He declined further comment when approached.