Marginal increase in median salary for graduates

Median monthly salaries for last year's university graduates hit a new high of $3,360, up from $3,300 for the class of 2015.

This according to the results of a joint graduate employment survey of over 10,000 fresh graduates in November last year by the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU).

About nine in 10, or 89.7 per cent, found a job within six months of finishing their final examinations - similar to previous years.

Among the three universities, SMU graduates fared the best, with 93.8 per cent securing a job within six months of completing their final examinations.

The employment rate for NUS and NTU graduates hovered at the 90 per cent mark.