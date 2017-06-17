Marine sector chief considering presidential bid

The chairman of marine service provider Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific, Mr Farid Khan Khaim Khan, is said to be mulling over standing in the upcoming presidential election.

Four men were at the Elections Department yesterday to collect application forms for a potential candidate

They would describe him only as a Malay/Muslim man in his early 60s, who is a chairman at a multinational company.

Mr Farid has been working at Singapore-based Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific for more than 10 years and is married with two children

He is also the director of other entities, including Greenship Holdings.

The upcoming election is reserved for candidates from the Malay community, following changes to the elected presidency scheme last year.

One change states that private-sector candidates must have run a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity to qualify automatically. - THE STRAITS TIMES

