Maritime industry looking for job seekers to join the sector

Ms Ivy Lum opted for shipping financing when her bank had a vacancy for that role.

Ms Ivy Lum, 35, had always thought she would work in a bank or in telecommunications, after studying electronics engineering in university.

But she opted for shipping financing when her bank had a vacancy for that role.

The maritime industry is looking for people like Ms Lum - those who are highly educated and trained in a variety of fields but might not have considered a maritime career.

This is because the industry is growing and is expected to have about 5,000 new jobs by 2025, across sectors such as data analytics and smart technology.

Last month, the Maritime Singapore Connect (MSC) Office organised the first Maritime D/coded Tour to expose National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University undergraduates to the industry.

The students were from courses such as business analytics, information security and data science and analytics.

Nearly 40 students went on the tour.

Mr Kenneth Chia, executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), said this is to reach out to a new group of young talent in demand across various maritime sectors.

He told The New Paper: "Expertise in data analytics and information security will be increasingly needed by our companies as we embark on the digital transformation of the maritime industry, with automation in the works for both the shipping, port and maritime services sectors."

MSC Office is looking to change mindsets of undergraduates who, like Ms Lum, once thought the maritime industry was not for them.

Ms Lum told TNP: "It was intense when I made the jump. There were lots of unfamiliar terms, such as the names of different types of carriers, and it requires specialised knowledge, which I am still trying to learn after a decade in the industry."

While her father was a seafarer, she never expected herself to be doing maritime work.

"Now that I am in it, I realise it is a dynamic industry that is always growing and is exciting," she said.

Unlike a conventional office job, she has to go to the shipyard and surveys the equipment and ships on the dry dock.

Ms Lum added: "Sometimes I have to climb all the way up, maybe seven to eight storeys on the ship, and I can't wear skirts or heels."

Since the launch of the MSC website in July last year, there have been more than 220 requests from employers to view jobseeker resumes. These roles range from operations, broking to technical trainees.

More than 950 people have sent their resumes to MSC Office to indicate their interest in maritime-related internships and jobs.

Said Ms Lum: "I like the maritime industry because of the people in it and the passionate community. After years in the industry, business associates become friends, and it feels like a family gathering when we have an industry event."