Market for taxi, taxi-like services has doubled since 2013

The market for taxi and taxi-like services has doubled since private-hire car services Uber and Grab began operating here in 2013.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said these private-hire services have now claimed about half the market for point-to-point transportation services.

This comes as the total number of taxi trips has remained relatively stable.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh had asked if the Transport Ministry would control the private-hire car population.

He cited concerns that the expansion of private-hire services could drive up Certificate of Entitlement premiums.

Mr Khaw replied that his ministry will leave the growth of private-hire cars to market forces and monitor the situation. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Local fish production up

Local fish production was 4,906 tonnes last year, up from 4,205 tonnes in 2014.

This despite plankton blooms and the recent oil spill off Pasir Gudang Port after a collision between two container vessels.

Local production now makes up 10 per cent of consumption here. This is an increase of 2 percentage points from 2014.

In his reply to a question by Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, the Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the Agri-Food Veterinary Authority (AVA) is assisting affected farmers with claims against the ship's insurer.