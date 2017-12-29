Maserati driver in alleged hit-and-run faces 15 more charges

A Maserati driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident last month was hit with 15 more charges yesterday.

This brings the total number of charges that Lee Cheng Yan faces to 23, including one that accuses him of hitting Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar while driving the car.

The latest charges, the fourth set against Lee, are mainly for traffic offences.

He had been banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 to April 3 next year.

Yesterday, Lee, 34, was charged with three more counts of driving while under disqualification. He purportedly drove a car on three separate occasions to Kaki Bukit Road 2 and Potong Pasir Avenue 3 between Nov 9 and 16.

Lee was also charged yesterday with nine other offences, including failing to stop and render assistance after his car allegedly hit Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, at Bedok Reservoir Road on Nov 17.

Among those charges is one of perverting the course of justice. After the accident, he allegedly abandoned the car in Willow Avenue, near Upper Aljunied Road. He is also said to have thrown away a white T-shirt that he was wearing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng told the court yesterday that investigations concerning Lee - involving the Criminal Investigation Department and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau - are ongoing. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB