Masseur jailed, caned for molesting woman customer

Under the guise of giving her a massage, a 35-year-old masseur molested a woman repeatedly, rubbing her breasts more than 10 times over the span of a minute.

Hu Xidong, a masseur at Zufu Foot Reflexology, was yesterday jailed nine months and given three strokes of the cane for outraging the modesty of a woman. Two other charges for outrage of modesty were taken into consideration.

The woman, a Japanese national, had visited the outlet in Beach Road and requested a foot and upper back massage on July 19, 2016.

While she had visited the outlet before, it was the first time the 28-year-old had asked for an upper back massage and she was not sure of the procedure, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eunice Lau.

After massaging her feet for about 40 minutes, Hu told her to go to a bed in a curtained area.

Based on her past experiences elsewhere, she went to the area and removed her clothing, leaving only her underwear on. Hu later entered the area and began massaging her. At one point, he removed her towel, pulling her underwear down to massage her.

Hu told her to flip over and she did so, covering herself with the towel. But after massaging her head and shoulder for a few moments, he removed the towel and began to rub her breasts for at least a minute.

The victim made a police report that night.

Lawyer Julian Lim, who represented Hu, said his client - who suffers from an anxiety disorder and had been distracted during the session - thought the woman had requested a full body massage.

Hu, who will begin his sentence on May 21, could have faced up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three.