Maximum 5-year ban for lawyer who demeaned molest victim at trial

A defence lawyer who went on a "demeaning" line of questioning of a molest victim, including staring at her breasts, was suspended for the maximum of five years yesterday for professional misconduct.

The Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, had harsh words for Mr Edmund Wong Sin Yee's "disgraceful" conduct and his "irrelevant and wholly impermissible" line of questioning, which Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon noted was intended to humiliate the victim.

Mr Wong, who was not in court, maintains he had not done anything wrong, which the court said weighed against him.

Mr Wong, who runs his own firm S Y Wong Law Chambers, had defended a 24-year-old student from China who was accused of brushing his forearm against the breast of a 22-year-old on an MRT train in July 2014.

While he was cross-examining the victim at the trial in 2015, Mr Wong repeatedly asked if she thought she was attractive. He also made her stand up, whereupon he scrutinised her chest.

When the district judge intervened, Mr Wong sought to justify his line of questioning, saying he was trying to establish if his client had been tempted.

His client was found guilty and jailed for five months.

'UNACCEPTABLE'

The district judge dedicated six pages of his grounds of decision to Mr Wong's "unacceptable" cross-examination.

The Attorney-General's Chambers lodged a complaint with the Law Society.

A disciplinary tribunal found Mr Wong had breached professional conduct rules and referred his case to the court.

Yesterday, his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said Mr Wong's focus on attractiveness was aimed at advancing the case that the woman was so plain the accused had not noticed her.

The argument did not go down well with the court.

"Are we in the business of beauty contests?" asked Chief Justice Menon.

Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash asked where he got the idea that only attractive women were molested.

She said it was not for Mr Wong to assess the victim's attractiveness but for his client to say so in his testimony.

Judge of Appeal Steven Chong questioned if anyone accused of molestation had ever successfully defended themselves by proving that the victim was "not sufficiently attractive" to be molested.

Mr Wong, who was called to the bar in 1998, has a long list of convictions going back more than 20 years. They include events of violence, drug consumption and abuse of public servants.

The judges said they had not struck him off the rolls as many of his violent antecedents were "somewhat dated". The suspension takes effect in two weeks.