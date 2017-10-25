McDonald's Singapore adds another delivery option - UberEATS

Customers hankering for a Big Mac will now have another option to get their McDonald's meal delivered to their doorstep - the UberEATS app.

The partnership between McDonald's Singapore and the meal delivery app was announced yesterday and is aimed at helping the fast-food chain meet growing demand for its existing McDelivery service.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, McDonald's Singapore managing director Kenneth Chan said McDelivery demand over the years has been "overwhelming, and growing year on year on year", although he declined to reveal exact figures.

The company has increased its capacity six-fold from 15 years ago when McDelivery was first launched and plans to continue to hire McDelivery workers.

"What we hope to get through UberEATS is broadened accessibility - they have the technology to draw in UberEATS partners, and so we can draw on their capacity and know-how," said Mr Chan.

The UberEATS option is now available at nearly 60 outlets, with more to be added by the end of the year.

When asked if the partnership was also done to save cost, Mr Chan said it was avoiding "adding on a significant amount of riders" to meet peak period demand that the company cannot capture.

DELIVERY CHARGES

While McDelivery will continue to deliver 24/7 islandwide with a $4 flat fee, UberEATS will deliver for McDonald's between 8am and 11pm everyday and will charge a $3 delivery fee, plus additional "surge" prices during peak periods.

Singapore, which has more than 130 McDonald's outlets, is the 14th country where UberEATS and McDonald's have linked up.