Medisave withdrawal limits raised

More people can now tap on more funds in their Medisave accounts to pay for outpatient treatments.

Currently, Medisave holders can use up to $400 per year for hospitalisation and certain outpatient expenses incurred at hospitals in Singapore.

This will be raised by 25 per cent to $500 in June.

Singaporeans can use such withdrawals for Chronic Disease Management Programme treatments, vaccinations and health screenings.

About two in 10 of those who tap on their Medisave funds for medical services now hit the maximum ceiling of $400, according to the Ministry of Health.

On average, those who use this service use an annual average of $200.

The new ceiling will be able to capture the small group of the public who perhaps struggle with the limits in place now.

Flexi-Medisave, which is an additional $200 in Medisave funds that seniors above the age of 65 can tap on for a variety of outpatient medical treatments, will also be extended to seniors who are above 60 years of age from June this year.

This will benefit the 260,000 seniors aged between 60 and 64. - JAN LEE