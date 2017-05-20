Meet the new security robot

The O-R3 acts like a mobile CCTV, tracking intruders on the move.

Singaporeans will soon be introduced to the world's first security robot that can track developments from land and in the air.

The O-R3, an autonomous robot developed by OTSAW Digital, is equipped with a drone that can be launched to track intruders within a 100m radius from the robot.

Although the O-R3 is not equipped with weapons, its four cameras give it 360 degrees horizontal and 50 degrees vertical views.

Multiple sensors also allow it to recognise intruders and suspicious objects such as unattended bags.

When it detects an anomaly, the O-R3 will notify the forward command centre and security personnel will be activated.

Mr Ling Ting Ming, chief executive officer of OTSAW Digital and its parent company ActiV Technology, said: ''We do not want humans to do the repetitive work and it will be able to solve the labour crunch here.''

The security robot is also able to charge itself.

When its battery is low, it will move to a charging port on its own and resume its duties once fully charged.

The outdoor version of the O-R3 is about the size of a golf buggy while the indoor version will be a 1.5m-tall robot that will have three wheels.

The human ability to analyse and make decisions is still required. Bulls-eye Security Services director of operations, Mr Jeran Singh

Mr Ling said of the indoor version: ''It will look something like R2-D2 from Star Wars.''

The O-R3 will be officially launched at CommunicAsia2017, which takes place at Marina Bay Sands from next Tuesday to Thursday.

Mr Jeran Singh, director of operations of Bulls-eye Security Services, told The New Paper that it is unlikely a complete artificial intelligence takeover will happen in the near future.

''Currently, it is like a CCTV but a mobile one. The human ability to analyse and make decisions is still required.''

OTSAW Digital revealed that 10 companies are interested in the robot and it is looking to sell 1,000 units in the region by next year.

Mr Ling said: ''It is not the future, it is already happening.''