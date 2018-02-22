Mental state of woman who punched fellow motorist to be determined

The personal psychiatrist of an elderly female Ferrari driver, who punched a fellow motorist, has argued that sending her to jail would be disastrous because she suffers from depression.

Shi Ka Yee, 72, got into an argument with Mr Raphael Chong Yen Ping, 39, at Telok Ayer Street at 5pm on Feb 25, 2014, before punching him in the face. He was left with a cut above his right eyebrow.

She was found guilty on Aug 17 last year after a two-day trial, but has yet to be sentenced.

Yesterday, a hearing was held to determine whether Shi has an underlying psychiatric problem and if there was a causal link between the condition and the offence she committed.

Shi was diagnosed with depression in 2009, Dr Pauline Sim Li Ping, a consultant psychiatrist at the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, testified. She is Shi's personal psychiatrist.

She said Shi was disappointed to learn of her husband's affair with a woman from China.

During examination by Shi's lawyer, Mr Irving Choh, Dr Sim said people with depression tend to react to provocation without thinking of the consequences, adding that this could have been the case with Shi.

TREATMENT

She told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt that those with depression might react on reflex and added: "Madam Shi often thinks she was taken advantage of as she's a woman... She was shocked that Mr Chong would be rude to her... that's why she reacted... It would be disastrous to incarcerate her... Treatment would be better."

During the cross-examination, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao pointed out that Shi had been attending yoga classes from 2011 and had also taken up a new hobby - dancing.

It did not fit the nine symptoms of depression as stated in the Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders document which is widely used by psychiatrists, DPP Zhuo said.

He added that for somebody to be diagnosed with depression, he or she must display five or more of these symptoms.

Dr Sim testified that, while Shi did not display six of the nine symptoms, the manual was only a guide.

Last year, the court heard that Mr Chong's car was parked in Telok Ayer Street when Shi sounded her horn because she felt he was blocking the way.

Mr Chong refused to move. Shi took pictures of his car and then punched him.

The hearing resumes today.