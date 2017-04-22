Micro-retailers adopting self-checkout machines too

Self-checkout machines are no longer limited to supermarket chains and fast-food outlets - even micro-retailers such as mini-marts are adopting them in the push for retail productivity.

One early adopter is Food-Joy in South Buona Vista Road.

In January last year, it invested in its first self-checkout counter with the support of Spring Singapore's capability development grant, which covers up to 70 per cent of the cost.

From two manned checkout counters, the store now has two machines and one manned counter.

Queueing time has dropped from about three minutes to a minute a customer, increasing the number of sales transactions a day by 15 per cent, general manager S. Janakiraman said.

He said this during a learning journey yesterday at Food-Joy for small- and micro-retailers that was attended by Trade and Industry Minister S. Iswaran.

Mr Iswaran said more small- and micro-retailers should embrace the use of technology to enhance their growth and competitiveness. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY