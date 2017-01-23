Migrant workers get special CNY delivery from Singapore Kindness Movement

On Sunday (Jan 22), Singapore Kindness Movement surprised foreign workers at their dorm with a food truck, in collaboration with Kerbside Gourmet.

Given the spate of rainy weather, it was a fortunately dry day that greeted The Singapore Kindness Movement's special delivery on Sunday.

In line with the festive period, the Kindness Movement did its part to bring the New Year festivities to the Chinese migrant workers at Kranji Lodge 1.

This visit is a follow up from the Kindness On-The-Go Food Truck activation which happened in early January, at Raffles Place and the Biopolis.

Proceeds from the sale of burgers and coffee went towards paying for meals for the Chinese workers. The first-year initiative raised just under $3,000 over the course of three days.

For Sunday's event, 300 bento sets were prepared by Kerbside Gourmet. There were plenty of smiles as the migrant workers collected their meals along with the traditional pair of mandarin oranges.

Being far from home during a festival based around familial reunion is not easy.

Many of the workers The New Paper spoke to commented on how they would miss their family most over the next few weeks.

"There's nothing we can do, we just have to make do," said 31-year-old Li Zu Zhong.

As events like the Kindness On-The-Go Food Truck do not happen often, it helped lighten the burden of being away from loved ones and family.

Said worker Fu Guang Hua, 48: "This Chinese New Year, we'll just probably get together with friends, maybe have some drinks and a meal. The food [we received] is great, it makes us very happy."

SKM's associate general secretary, Ms Katelin Teo, said she found the event heartwarming, especially seeing how appreciatively the food was received.

Along with Ms Teo were her two sons, Evan, 10, and Ethan, 8, who were happily giving out mandarin oranges.

She commented that the out-of-classroom learning experience was a good thing.

"This is a great opportunity to learn about how to give back to society."

She added: "The best way to teach children is to lead by example."

If you would like to share your Chinese New Year festivities, the Singapore Kindness Movement is running the Just An Extra Chair initiative again.

It invites the public to add an extra seat or two at the dinner table, and to meet someone possibly from another walk of life such as an overseas student who can't be home to celebrate CNY with their family. Or it may be someone keen to learn about the culture of the occasion.

Interested parties can sign up as hosts at to welcome a participant to their reunion dinner at: https://kindness.sg/blog/2017/01/12/just-extra-chair-chinese-new-year-2017/