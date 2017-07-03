Milk formula task force looking at labelling rules

The task force set up to address the rising prices of infant milk formula is looking at rules governing the labelling of milk formula as well as import regulations.

It is expected to complete its work by the end of the year, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon yesterday.

Dr Koh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, heads the six-member task force.

He was speaking at an event in Punggol where about 80 young parents got to interact with experts from the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and pick up parenting tips. At the event, Dr Koh advised parents to feed their children a spoonful of salmon if they can eat solid food, instead of just formula milk.

One-and-a-half tablespoons of salmon can provide as much DHA or Docosahexaenoic acid as 30 bottles of milk, he said, even though top-tier milk brands highlight the DHA content in the milk powder.

"Competition works only if parents can make the right choices, but if parents keep on buying the most expensive brands, milk companies will keep on raising prices because they have a stranglehold on you," he said.

The high prices of infant milk powder made headlines earlier this year.

