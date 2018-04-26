Millennials changing the way workplaces look and function: Survey

Employees of Anacle Systems work in an open-concept office, which facilitates team projects and feedback.

The entry of millennials into the workforce is changing the way workplaces look and function globally, says a new report.

Compiled by software company Condeco, the report surveyed 500 business leaders in six countries. It found workplaces have changed to fit the needs of millennials, defined as those born between 1983 to 2000.

Restrictive office cubicles have been replaced by open-concept or open-plan workplaces with fewer barriers between desks, which are more suited to millennials, who tend to favour flexibility.

At the office in Fusionopolis of local green technology company Anacle Systems, employees have no fixed desks.

Ms Sylvia Sundari, its chief financial officer, said: "For every project, you will need people from different disciplines such as account managers, engineers and marketing folk. An open wall-less concept facilitates this kind of collaboration. There are also the window-facing couches and chillout zones."

Though such designs are becoming more common, only 60 per cent of those surveyed in Singapore said they work in such spaces, the least among the six countries surveyed.

The report calls Singapore "more traditional and hierarchical" and Mr Peter Otto, product strategy and design director at Condeco, said Singapore's delay in adopting such changes can "hold back companies that are trying to recruit the best international talent or collaborate with firms abroad".

But Ms Evelyn Kwek, managing director of local consultancy Great Place To Work, believes Singapore is already trying hard, with many organisations changing their look and feel. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY JASIA SHAMDASANI