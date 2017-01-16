Minds chief: AA makes sure subject understands police

Singapore's current Appropriate Adult (AA) scheme involves a trained volunteer who accompanies a person with intellectual or mental disabilities during police interviews.

Last year, there were 228 AA activations, said the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds).

Minds chief executive officer Keh Eng Song said the AA's role is to act as a bridge of communication during the police interview.

"This means the police subject does not misunderstand the questions asked or that he is not misunderstood by the investigating officer. This will ensure statements recorded are reliable," he said.

There are more than 240 volunteers under the AA scheme.

All volunteers will be required to attend a training session that covers topics such as basic police procedures and communicating with people with special needs.

Ms Tay Ai Jie, 24, volunteer management executive for the AA programme has been activated as an AA twice since last year and listed some challenges volunteers face during the interview process.

She said some subjects are unwilling to open up, perhaps due to the fear of being interviewed by an authoritative figure.

She said some suspects might not be able to grasp certain terminologies and concepts, and the AA would then rely on drawings.

Ms Tay added: "The AA's presence would provide some comfort as he is someone who is not there to 'prosecute' them.

"It is also important for the AA to establish a connection with the subjects, to make sure they know there is nothing to be afraid of, and that the AA is there to help.

"But ultimately, the most important thing is to be patient with people with special needs." - LINETTE HENG