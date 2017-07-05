Ministerial committee works with agencies: DPM

Over the past two days of the parliamentary debate on the Lee siblings' spat over 38, Oxley Road, several MPs - like Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera and Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad - have suggested that a ministerial committee might not be an appropriate platform to discuss plans for the house belonging to the late Lee Kuan Yew.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling have also accused the ministerial committee of being "a facade", set up to attack their father's will.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is the chairman of the ministerial committee, which was formed to consider options on the future of the Oxley Road property.

In Parliament yesterday, DPM Teo defended the formation of the committee again.

Here are some points:

PROFESSIONALS AND PUBLIC TO BE CONSULTED

Several MPs asked why the usual government agency process to study the options for the house were not used.

DPM Teo clarified that the ministerial committee is not replacing the agencies but is aimed at improving coordination and oversight on the matter.

"This also does not preclude the conduct of consultations with heritage professionals and the public at a later stage," said Mr Teo.

MR LEE KUAN YEW'S THOUGHTS MUST BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT

Workers' Party MP Chen Show Mao asked why the committee was looking at Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will when probate has already been granted.

Mr Teo argued that there was "merit" in doing so as it wanted to understand Mr Lee's wishes and thoughts, but he reiterated that the committee was not looking into the validity of the will.

'MATERIAL' DETAILS GIVEN TO LEE SIBLINGS

On why members of the committee were initially not revealed to the Lee siblings, DPM Teo said whatever was "material and relevant" had already been communicated to them.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang was also informed that "how the committee functions is within Cabinet's prerogative to decide".

It could also decide to bring in other members as and when needed, added DPM Teo.