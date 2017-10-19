Singapore

Miracle escape after forklift impales car in Choa Chu Kang

A 65-year-old man escaped relatively unscathed when a forklift rammed into his car in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The impact saw the forklift arm pierce through the car into the driver's seat, according to photos published by Shin Min Daily News.

Police said they responded to the accident along Choa Chu Kang Way towards Sungei Kadut Drive at 2.37pm.

The man, who was alone in his car, suffered only minor scratches.

He was able to escape from the wreckage on his own, and was later taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the forklift was being driven onto a lorry outside an army camp when it hit the car, which was travelling in the middle lane.

It was unclear what caused the forklift driver to lose control of the machine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

