Her six miscarriages made her a stronger woman

During the six years between giving birth to her first child and her second, she suffered five miscarriages.

And then, before her only daughter was born two years later, she suffered one more miscarriage.

Her children are now 22, 16 and 14.

The 46-year-old Mrs Singapore & Classic Mrs Singapore pageant finalist recalled how those were the lowest points of her life.

She told The New Paper: "Going through consecutive failures at childbirth was taxing. Sometimes, I even felt like joining my (unborn) babies.

"But when I look back, I realised I still had my eldest child, so I persevered."

Mrs Koh credited her second son for giving her the optimism and fighting spirit that helped to bring her to where she is now.

Six months after he was born, he had high fever almost every month up until kindergarten.

This period shaped her.

Today, she is the co-founder and director of restaurant chain Old Street Bak Kut Teh alongside her husband.

They have 15 outlets here and five in Indonesia and will be opening three more, in China.

"I hope the opportunity I have been given in this pageant will allow me to give back to society through charity work.

"I want to inspire others, especially women, that as long as you believe in yourself and stay strong, you can get through tough times," she said.