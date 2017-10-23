MMA fighter Angela Lee announces engagement

The pair posted photographs on their Instagram profiles.

One Championship's women's atomweight champion Angela Lee announced her engagement to fellow One Championship featherweight fighter Bruno Pucci in Hawaii on Instagram yesterday.

The pair have been dating since January.

Lee, 21, who is of Korean and Singaporean descent, and her 27-year-old Brazilian fiance posted photographs and videos on their Instagram profiles, which garnered several thousand likes and hundreds of comments from well-wishers.

The Canadian-American made her debut with One Championship, a Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter and Asia's largest MMA organisation, in 2015.

Lee, who is unbeaten in her MMA career with an 8-0 win-loss career record, will be taking on Mei Yamaguchi in Singapore on Nov 24 in a rematch of last year's title fight.

In their last battle, she beat Yamaguchi, 34, via an unanimous decision after five rounds.