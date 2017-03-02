MMA instructor filmed sex acts with underage girls, jailed four years

A mixed martial arts instructor was jailed for four years on Thursday (March 2) after pleading guilty to four counts of making obscene films and three counts of having consensual sex with minors.

Joshua Robinson, 39, was also caught with what is believed to be the largest amount of child pornography seized from a single person in Singapore.

After a police raid, the American was found to have 321 films containing child pornography featuring children as young as two years old.

These were among 5,902 obscene films found when his computer and portable hard drive were seized.

Robinson also showed a six-year-old girl an obscene film of him engaged in a sexual act with a woman.

On Feb 13, he pleaded guilty to four counts of making obscene films and three counts of having consensual sex with minors.

He also admitted to one count each of being in possession of obscene films and exhibiting an obscene object to a child.

Twenty other charges for similar offences were taken into consideration – including four more counts of having sex with the minors and 12 counts of making obscene films.

He got to know his first victim, who was then 15, through a dating website.

On Sept 11, 2013, they met and went to his home at the Riverwalk Apartments in Upper Circular Road.

They had unprotected sex and Robinson recorded the act on his phone. After this, the pair had sex at least two more times. Robinson recorded both encounters.

He found his second victim, also 15, through a different site.

On June 23, 2015 and they met and went to his home where they had unprotected sex.

He recorded the act without her consent.

The court heard that when she left his apartment, the girl had a "mental breakdown". She then told her parents, who alerted the police.

Two days later, officers seized his computer and portable hard drive where they found the obscene films and child pornography.

While out on bail, at a martial arts gym near Little India, Robinson showed an obscene video to a six-year-old girl while her father was training.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said: "After the accused had shown (the girl) the video, he asked (her) whether she liked it. (The girl) did not reply.

"He then told (her) not to tell anyone."

The girl told her father and he alerted the police.

DPP Lai described Robinson as "a prowler on the Internet who sexually groomed and morally corrupted his young victims.".

For each count of having sex with a minor, Robinson could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined.

- THE STRAITS TIMES