EASE OF RENTAL AND PAYMENT

The Mobike app, available on Apple and Android devices, is easy to download.

There is a refundable $49 deposit and the Mobike Wallet can be topped up using a credit or debit card.

Locating the bike is meant to be easy using the app, which also allows you to reserve one for up to 15 minutes. But as we reported last week, eight out of 10 times, the bikes could not be found at their shown locations.

Rating: 2/5

TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG, JONATHAN LEE

RIDING THE BIKE

The Mobikes are light and the attached basket is handy. The built-in headlights and reflectors are helpful for late-night rides. But the current crop of Mobikes do not allow for the seat to be adjusted and they do not have gears.

Rating: 3/5

EASE OF RETURN

Mobikes can be returned at any public bike parking areas, such as those around MRT stations and HDB void decks. When a latch on the lock near the wheel is pulled, the app recognises that the ride is completed.

To discourage irresponsible bike behaviour, Mobike has a credit system that awards points for each ride, but it also deducts points for irresponsible parking or usage.

Rating: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY

Mobike charges $1 for every 30 minutes of use. Each time I top up, I get a number of free rides (as long as the ride is under 30 minutes), encouraging me to continue biking.

Rating: 3/5

OVERALL

Lighter and faster than its competitors here, Mobike has the potential to become the better option once the app instructions and GPS are fully optimised for Singapore use and usage charges become more flexible.

Rating: 3/5