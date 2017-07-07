Mobike launches bicycles with new features, free rides

Mobike's fleet of newly-designed bike will have new features that include three-speed gears which make riding on slopes easier, adjustable seats to cater to users of different heights and solar-powered headlights instead of battery-operated ones.

Mobike yesterday announced it is rolling out a fleet of newly-designed bikes, tailored to suit Singapore's road conditions.

These new features include three-speed gears which make riding on slopes easier, adjustable seats to cater to users of different heights and solar-powered headlights instead of battery-operated ones.

The bike-sharing company, one of three that launched in Singapore this year, made the announcement as it celebrated its 100-day milestone.

It is also giving free rides to all Mobike users in Singapore till the end of the month.

Competitor ofo offers three-speed gears and adjustable seats as well, but local startup oBike does not have these features.

Mobike also announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard to integrate Masterpass, Mastercard's global digital payment service, in the Mobike app, allowing users to make fast and secure in-app payments.

There are an estimated 29,000 to 30,000 shared bikes from Mobike, ofo and oBike in Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority has about 130,000 bicycle parking spaces islandwide.

In addition to this, Mobike has more than 300 Mobike Preferred Locations, which are clearly marked parking zones at shopping malls and schools. It aims to have 1,000 of these across Singapore by the end of this year.

Mr Florian Bohnert, Mobike's head of international expansion said: "Our value lies in bringing our smart, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly mobility solution to urban residents."

Mobike users can unlock its bicycles by scanning a QR code on it.

It costs 50 cents for every 30 minutes of use, and each bicycle comes with a proprietary "smart lock" containing GPS technology, which allows the company to locate and track the position of each bicycle.