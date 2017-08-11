MOH: 'No evidence of diphtheria spreading'

There is no evidence that the contagious bacterial disease that killed a Bangladeshi construction worker last Friday has spread further, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday.

All of his 48 close contacts, including those who stayed at the same dormitory in Yishun Avenue 7 and worked at Teban Gardens, have been cleared of diphtheria after MOH's screening on Tuesday.

MOH said: "The two close contacts who had developed sore throats since Aug 3 and were warded in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital have been discharged. The remaining 46 contacts remain well. All 48 contacts have been given preventive medication and a booster diphtheria vaccine."

The death of the 21-year-old worker was the first local case of the disease in 25 years.