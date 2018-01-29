Money FM 89.3 DJs juggle finance with family

Starting today, they will help Singaporeans navigate the world of business and personal finance.

But veteran radio presenters Elliott Danker, 35, and Yasmin Jonkers, 44, also have their own challenges - with their partners.

As the morning show hosts on Money FM 89.3, Singapore Press Holdings Radio's new finance-focused station, their workday begins at 4.30am.

Said Jonkers: "It is not easy when one person in the relationship has to wake up so much earlier, with the alarm ringing through the whole bedroom."

She now prepares for work in her living room to avoid disturbing her husband, who works regular office hours.

The Breakfast Huddle, which airs weekdays from 6am to 10am, will see Danker and Jonkers discuss business stories, give market updates and host interviews with business executives.

They will be followed by Howie Lim, who will discuss property and small and medium-sized enterprises until 2pm.

Claressa Monteiro will helm a lifestyle segment from 2pm to 4pm, and Desmond Wong will summarise the day's market news and provide financial tips from 4pm to 8pm.

Since Danker left One FM 91.3 last August to prepare for his new role, his girlfriend has enjoyed spending "normal hours" with him. But that luxury ended with the launch of the station today.

But he sees the move to Money FM 89.3 as a positive step in his career, adding: "It is not easy to stay in this industry, but I did aim to do something more intellectual and mature like this one day."

Jonkers sees the show as a chance to reconnect with listeners. She used to host the morning show on Gold 90.5.

On working together, Danker said: "We have that natural chemistry that we hope to take to another level on air. I have always admired Yasmin as a presenter and I am excited to work with her."