Money missing from murdered couple's flat

Money and valuables were missing from the Bedok Reservoir home of an elderly couple who were murdered on Wednesday, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

Indonesian maid Khasanah, 41, a suspect in the deaths of Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 78, and his wife Chin Sek Fah, 78, is believed to have fled to Indonesia. It is unclear if the missing items were with her when she left on a ferry from Harbourfront Centre.

The bodies were found in their five-room executive flat at Block 717, Bedok Reservoir Road, by their grandson. The Straits Times understands they were found with their hands tied.

Khasanah had lived with them for about a month.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao said she had started a chicken rice stall with a friend in Jakarta after working as a maid here, but it failed and she lost money. To support her 16-year-old son, the single mother returned to Singapore to work.

The police are understood to have contacted their Indonesian counterparts to assist in investigations.

At least five family members were at the morgue to claim the bodies yesterday.

When the bodies arrived at the block at about 4.30pm, family members were heard shouting in Mandarin: "Dad, mum, come home."

About 20 people had gathered at the wake. The funeral will be held on Monday at 5.45pm and the bodies will be cremated at Mandai. - THE STRAITS TIMES

