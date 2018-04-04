More than $74k worth of drugs seized at Tuas Checkpoint; 2 men caught

Drugs worth more than $74,000 were seized at the Tuas Checkpoint last Saturday, and two Singaporean men were arrested.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in a joint statement yesterday, said two bundles of methamphetamine or Ice, weighing about 825g, were found. The quantity can feed the addiction of about 470 abusers for a week.

At about 10.30pm last Saturday, an ICA officer at the Tuas Checkpoint noticed that a man was taking a long time to clear immigration at the automated clearance lane to enter Singapore.

When officers approached him to help, they noticed the 26-year-old Singaporean had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred, the statement said.

During further checks, swabs were taken from the man and his belongings, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The two bundles of Ice, worth more than $74,000, were found concealed under the seat of his motorcycle during a search. - NG HUIWEN