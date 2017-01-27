More than 900 clinics open over long CNY weekend

More than 900 clinics across the island will be open during the Chinese New Year period from today to Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

MOH also encouraged people who feel unwell during this period to visit their general practitioners or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are not life-threatening or serious.

The ministry also urged the public to seek medical treatment at hospitals' accident and emergency departments only for serious emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding.

Other conditions that require such a hospital visit can be found on the Health Promotion Board's website.

The list of clinics and their operating hours can be found on the Ministry of Health's (MOH's) website, MOH's directory of licensed healthcare institutions, the Agency for Integrated Care's Singapore Silver Pages, the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage, and the MOH iHealthSg iOS and Android mobile apps.