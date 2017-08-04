More concrete blocks, drone-detection system for added NDP security

Those attending this year's National Day Parade (NDP)can count on more security, with the authorities beefing up protective measures.

These include protection against vehicle attacks and taking a harsher stance against errant drone flyers.

Large concrete blocks have been put up in more locations, especially in areas where crowds will congregate to watch the fireworks.

These include the Marina Bay Sands waterfront, the Promontory @ Marina Bay and near Fullerton Hotel. There will also be stricter enforcement against the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in these restricted areas, and a new drone-detection system has been set up near the Singapore Flyer.

This new Gamekeeper system is designed to detect, track and classify targets the size of small consumer drones in a 5km radius, pinpointing the general vicinity of the pilot and machine so authorities can take follow-up action.

Personnel from the police and the Singapore Armed Forceswill also be patrolling the area around the parade venue, the Marina Bay Floating Platform, to look out for drone operators.

The floating platform has been designated a "special event area", the police said, and no one is allowed to carry or fly unmanned aerial vehicles within the area without a valid permit.

Superintendent Tay Wee Li, assistant director of the major security events division of the police, said: "There will be stricter enforcement against drones as there has been a worldwide trend where adversaries use drones as a means of attack for any event or crowd congregation area.

"Apart from that, as there will be an aerial display during the show, the police have also stepped up enforcement out of safety considerations."