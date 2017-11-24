More contract-based jobs in Singapore

Contract-based positions continue to grow across industries as more look to broaden their corporate exposure.

Robert Walters, a specialist professional recruitment firm, revealed this after releasing its annual salary survey.

Miss Cheryl-Ann Szetoh, associate director of commerce at Robert Walters, said that although there were candidates who were made to take on contract positions following restructuring, some sought such positions for more flexibility or work-life balance.

Contract positions increasingly come with benefits such as annual leave and insurance, and in some instances higher pay, to attract talent.

Last year, the Ministry of Manpower released guidelines clarifying that contract workers who have worked in the same firm for three months or more are entitled to statutory leave benefits.

Such contract workers often transition into permanent positions, said Mr Toby Fowlston, Robert Walters' managing director for South-east Asia.

He said: "There is a large proportion of contract workers who end up going permanent, because they realise they like working at a certain company."

One key finding of the survey is that employers are looking to hire more mid-level professionals with niche skill sets for interim positions dealing with specified projects.

Such skill sets include financial modelling, content editing, marketing and sales analysis and customer service with planning experience.

Experts acknowledged the growth of contract roles in the local market.

Ms Jaya Dass, country director for recruitment agency Randstad Singapore said: "Overall in Singapore, the year-on-year growth for contract roles is 35 per cent."

Randstad has seen a 40 per cent growth in such roles in the information technology industry, while the banking industry has seen a 30 per cent increase.

Based on its observations, workforce solutions firm ManpowerGroup Singapore believes that one out of five job vacancies available on the market now is a contract position.

Its country manager, Miss Linda Teo, said these roles are expanding across the board in all fields, including human resources, finance, administration and marketing.

But more workers here remain keen to secure permanent positions.

Ms Dass said: "In Singapore, employee expectation is still on securing permanent employment because the salary is tied to long-term debt.

"Additionally, contract workers may be insecure about the gaps between employment or projects as well as income sustainability."