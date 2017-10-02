More copies of TNP at MRT stations from today

TNP will be the only free English-language newspaper from today.

From today, The New Paper (TNP) will be the only free English-language newspaper circulating in Singapore.

And MRT commuters will find it easier to get their hands on a copy of TNP.

To meet commuters' demand for news, views and entertainment, we will be increasing the distribution of TNP at MRT stations from today.

Since our revamp last December, we have been getting encouraging feedback from our readers who love the breadth of coverage, improved selection of lifestyle content, business news snippets and our continued focus on sports and English Premier League football.

In case you are still unable to get your hands on a copy of TNP, you can subscribe for home delivery at www.sphsubscription.com.sg/eshop or better yet, download our free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Apart from a 30-day archive of past editions, the latest version of the app features push notification, which alerts you to the big stories of the day.

So whether you prefer the feel of newsprint in your hands or the convenience of the digital e-paper, TNP will continue to give our readers more of what they crave - news you need to know delivered in a snappy, easy-to-digest package.