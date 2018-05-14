More dementia go-to points open in Nee Soon South

She recounted a house visit when a resident cried and told her about her father-in-law, who would suddenly start to lash out with vulgarities.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah told her not to take it to heart, and suspecting the man had dementia, urged the family to seek professional help.

Ms Lee is familiar with dementia as her late mother-in-law developed dementia in her 80s, towards the end of her life.

"Sometimes she would call me and tell me my father-in-law is on his way home, but he had passed on long ago.

"Towards the end, she could not recognise her loved ones," Ms Lee said yesterday.

She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a training session on dementia conducted by the Agency for Integrated Care, when she also announced eight more go-to points in Nee Soon South - on top of the 14 in Yishun - where the public can take people with dementia who are found lost and wandering.

These "safe return" points, called Dementia Go-To Points, will also provide caregivers and the public information and assistance on dementia.

Around 70 grassroots leaders and volunteers attended the three-hour session at Nee Soon South Community Club yesterday, learning the signs and symptoms of dementia.

Yishun Town Secondary School student Arnesh Ryan, 14, asked to attend the training with his grandmother because of his previous experience with someone with dementia.

He was at a friend's house when his friend's grandfather, who was in his 80s, said he wanted to buy sweets for them.

When he did not return after a few hours, Arnesh and his friend went to the police station to make a report. The police found him near Sembawang and brought him home the next day.

"I felt scared because he didn't talk much to us. He is usually cheerful," said Arnesh.

In 2016, Yishun became the first of six designated dementia-friendly communities here.

The other five are MacPherson, Hong Kah North, Bedok, Queenstown and Fengshan.

One in 10 Singaporeans aged 60 and above has dementia. By 2030, this number is expected to more than double to 103,000.

Ms Lee said the community plays a key role in helping dementia sufferers cope.

"When dementia patients get confused or lost, people should not judge them or ignore them. We need everyone in the community to know how to recognise dementia and how to help them," she said.