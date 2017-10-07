More flexi-work options for S'poreans

Singapore workers will be offered more flexi-work options, such as choosing when to start and finish work, under a new scheme that was launched yesterday.

While voluntary, the initiative requires employers to make a public commitment to a set of good practices if they adopt the tripartite standard on flexible work arrangements.

They can then use the "Tripartite Standards" logo in their job advertisements and marketing efforts.

The new move comes at a time when the growth of the country's workforce is slowing and companies are encouraged to create a more family-friendly workplace.

The spotlight is often on working mothers, said Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo as she unveiled the initiative.

But they are not the only ones with caregiving or important personal needs, such as taking parents for medical check-ups or furthering their studies, she added.

"To keep working, they will need some flexibility in their work arrangements," she said.

At the same time, Mrs Teo noted that businesses have their own set-ups and needs, so blanket rules on flexi-work may not work well.

Already, more than 250 companies employing 210,000 workers have adopted the tripartite standard.

Their names are listed on the website of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

