More graduates take on part-time work: Survey

While Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) graduates continued to do well in the job market, a rising number are taking on part-time, freelance or contract work.

In a press release today announcing the results of its latest graduate employment survey, SIT said close to 90 per cent of the class of 2016 secured jobs with monthly salaries rising to $3,200, up from $3,055 from the year before. The number working part-time has also climbed - 12 per cent, compared with 7.6 per cent a year ago.

SIT asked its graduates if they had opted for part-time positions over full-time jobs and found that only 5.5 per cent of those working part-time had chosen to do so.

Other universities are showing this trend as well.

In the joint graduate employment survey released in February by Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University, 9.5 per cent of their graduates were working part-time last year compared with 6.4 per cent in 2015.

Like SIT, nearly 90 per cent of graduates of the three universities found work within six months of finishing their examinations.

Associate Professor Ivan Lee, SIT vice-president (Industry and Community) said the rising number of part-timers is partly because of the gig economy.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

