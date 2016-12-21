More help for caregivers

Madam Faridah Thamby calming her son, Fahmi, down by gently touching his arm and singing to him.

For the past 15 years, Madam Faridah Thamby has dedicated herself to providing round-the-clock care for her son Fahmi, who was born with Robinow Syndrome - a rare disorder that affects his body's development.

Although she was told that he would not live past a toddler's age, Fahmi is now 15 and is a student at the Asian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) School at Yio Chu Kang.

Being a full-time caregiver means it is tough for Madam Faridah, a housewife, to make plans for herself.

She told The New Paper: "There is no time. I want to go to Mecca and perform my Haj but who will take care of Fahmi? He needs specialised care."

Improving the well-being of caregivers and supporting them in their future care-planning are two of the 20 recommendations released yesterday in the third Enabling Masterplan, a five-year roadmap which will guide initiatives for the disabled from 2017 to 2022.

These recommendations, released by an expert committee developing the masterplan, revolve around four key areas: improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities, supporting caregivers, building the community and building an inclusive society.

The 22-member committee comprises people with disabilities, their caregivers and representatives of service providers, government agencies and companies. It is chaired by Ms Anita Fam, vice-president of the National Council of Social Service.

Over a period of eight months, the committee consulted more than 400 people before making the recommendations.

Five other recommendations To meaningfully engage and support persons with disabilities who require care to be as independent as possible To ensure timely and effective detection of developmental needs in children by enhancing the existing network of touchpoints. To enhance integration and inclusion of children with special needs within the context of our education system. To develop and enhance vocational preparation pathways to better cater to persons with disabilities with diverse support needs. To improve data collection and analytics to enable better navigation, coordination and planning of services for persons with disabilities.



The recommendations were based on three key trends: people with disabilities living longer, more people having autism and an ageing population.

One of the recommendations of the committee is to find out if there is a need for a dedicated disability office to house relevant government agencies to meet their needs and coordinate disability-related initiatives, which cut across the health, education and social service sectors. Madam Faridah welcomed the recommendations.

"The fellow caregivers I meet at the AWWA have to go from place to place to find help and it can be difficult for us to get around, especially with our children," she said.

"It is a full-time commitment and I hope more can be done to help us."