More help for PMETs switching to manufacturing

More help is on the way for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) looking for jobs in manufacturing.

Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say yesterday launched eight new professional conversion programmes (PCPs) to help workers switch to jobs in a new industry by arming them with the relevant skills through training and attachments.

These programmes cover the precision engineering industry for entry- and mid-level jobs, and are the latest in a series of initiatives to help workers displaced by the economic downturn and restructuring.

Those interested can visit the Workforce Singapore website and contact the respective programme partners to apply.

Mr Lim also launched a one-day career fair for the manufacturing sector at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability, where 31 companies were looking to fill more than 900 jobs.

More than 100 of these positions were advanced manufacturing roles such as engineers in the fields of process integration, robotic application and technology development.

Mr Lim said manufacturing is one of the engines of economic growth and job creation here.

Although total employment in the sector has plunged, with 42,000 fewer jobs in the last three years, over 70 per cent of those jobs were held by foreign work permit holders, he noted.

"Manufacturing continues to offer many good jobs and good career progression for local workers," he said.

The sector, which makes up a fifth of the economy, employs about 245,000 local workers.

Mr Lim added that the share of PMET jobs in manufacturing has been climbing steadily, and stands at more than 62 per cent now.

The sector has seen a resurgence - factory output jumped 10.2 per cent last month against the same month last year.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

