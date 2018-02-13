More help wanted for fresh graduates

“The Government, with its SkillsFuture Credit, is doing a good job, but I am thinking of courses that help people cross that bridge from university to work, instead of just reaching out to people who are already in the workforce.” – Miss Esther Yeoh, 21

By taking charge of his own learning, Mr Y.Y. Ling, 26, has had his fair share of challenges.

The film-maker said more can be done to support fledgling businesses and young people starting out in their careers.

Mr Ling said when he first became interested in the industry, the transition from graphic design to film-making was costly and not accessible.

"Learning a new skill costs more than the $500 SkillsFuture budget we are allocated, and to support the transition into new industries, there needs to be more extensive subsidies, and the courses available should be more intensive," he said.

"Most of us turn instead to seeking knowledge online or learning from our own experiences."

He said the process to access funds and support for small start-ups is so time-consuming and complicated that it could set such businesses back by months - time that they do not have.

He said: "The processes are so complicated that there are start-ups dedicated to help other start-ups navigate the application for funding.Perhaps some money can go into working out systems and infrastructure for start-ups to tap in to."

Mr Ling circumvented the issue by seeking ways to independently fund his project - including the use of crowdfunding - but he added that should there be more support, start-ups will likely flourish even more.

Meanwhile, undergraduate Esther Yeoh, 21, is concerned about the job hunt she faces when she graduates.

Last year, it was reported that fresh graduates have been finding it harder to secure full-time employment in the last few years.

SKILLS GAP

Miss Yeoh, who is studying English literature and European studies, hopes for more courses to help graduates bridge the ever-widening skills gap they face when they enter the workforce.

"The Government, with its SkillsFuture Credit, is doing a good job, but I am thinking of courses that help people cross that bridge from university to work, instead of just reaching out to people who are already in the workforce," she said.

These courses could teach skills such as photo editing, marketing, graphic design and communications in a way that is aimed at young graduates, she said.