More inclusive housing policies needed for single parents: Aware

Women rights group Aware has released several recommendations on how the Government can help single parents get better access to public housing.

Aware gathered feedback from 55 single mothers, most of whom are divorced. Of these, 38 had attempted to apply for a rental flat, but 18 exceeded the income cap of $1,500.

At a press conference yesterday, Aware recommended an income cap based on the number of members in the household, in line with other public assistance schemes.

For example, the income ceiling cap for the ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance is a monthly household income of $1,900, or a per capita income of $650.

Aware also suggested changing the debarment rule, which prohibits anyone who has owned an HDB flat from applying for a rental unit until 30 months after the sale of the apartment. Five respondents were denied rental housing because of this rule.

Aware's head of advocacy and research Jolene Tan said: "The debarment rules are intended to prevent property speculation and should not apply to those who need homes due to changed life circumstances."

In response to Aware, the Ministry for National Development said it will take the findings into consideration as it reviews its policies. It said it exercises flexibility to help single parents. (See report below.)

But the Government's "case-by-case" policy has led to additional stress for the respondents, according to Aware's study. It found that single parents are usually advised to seek their MP's help when faced with housing difficulties, but results were mixed - 21 out of the 38 respondents who approached their MP were unsuccessful with getting help.

As children of single parents, including those of divorced, widowed and unwed parents, are a vulnerable group, the Government has made policy changes in recent years to provide them more support. Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Minister for Social and Family Development

In Parliament last week, MP Louis Ng asked for the statistics of rental flat applicants who earned above the income cap.

In a written reply, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that between 2014 and last year, about 1,900 households requested for a waiver of the income ceiling criterion.

A total of 273 applications were approved, while the other applicants were assessed to be able to afford other housing options, or had family support.

Mr Ng said he has seen several cases of divorcees with various housing woes over the past year.

He added that the large quantity of rental flat applications might have resulted in a compromise of "quality" when the authorities assess the appeals.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser noted that the current "case-by-case" policy can be tedious and costly from the point of view of both administration and applicant.

"For the latter, the uncertainty also adds to the pain and anxiety. It is possible that some may abuse the system," she said.

"There is obviously some risks, but being able to provide shelter and stability to a child is a worthy investment in itself."

Ms Carrie Tan, executive director of Daughters of Tomorrow, explained that housing stability has a big impact on a mother's emotional and financial state, and could compromise their children's welfare.

The charity supports underprivileged women by preparing them for employment.

Ms Tan said some mothers who live in rental flats find it difficult to hold a full-time job because they are worried about leaving their children at home.

"Even if we are able to make some progress with them (in terms of employment), we continuously face setbacks that could be caused by (their) housing-related issues," she added.