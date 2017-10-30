More than just a book paradise

Singapore

Users enjoying an Xbox game at the sports hub Library. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB
Young and old alike will enjoy the Sports Hub Library - a one-stop centre for all resources pertaining to sports, health and active recreation.

Besides a large collection of books, the Sports Hub Library has video viewing stations, giant chess and checkers sets, as well as Xbox game stations that are available for use to all its members.

It also provides users with an immersive learning experience via a range of activities and programmes, such as exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with local and international athletes and sports celebrities, talks, workshopsand competitions.

 
Mr M. G. Nilanga showing a photo of him with his dad at the Big Walk in 1997.
